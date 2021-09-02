Renaissance executives to pay about $7 bln to settle tax probe – WSJ

Article content

Hedge fund Renaissance Technologies LLC’s executives will personally pay about $7 billion in back taxes and penalties to settle a long-running dispute with the Internal Revenue Service, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/james-simons-robert-mercer-others-at-renaissance-to-pay-7-billion-to-settle-tax-probe-11630617328?mod=breakingnews on Thursday, citing the firm.

The firm’s founder, James Simons, will make an additional settlement payment of $670 million, the report said.

The dispute is related to moves that Renaissance’s Medallion Fund made between 2005 and 2015 to convert short-term trading gains into long-term profits, the WSJ report said.

Billionaire investor Simons, who stepped down as the firm’s chairman in January, will also pay back taxes related to his gains from the trades in question, the report added.

Renaissance and the IRS did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.