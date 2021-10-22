Remy Q2 sales beat forecasts, eyes “exceptional” H1 profit growth By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A bottle of Remy Martin XO cognac is displayed at the Remy Cointreau SA headquarters in Paris, France, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo



PARIS (Reuters) – Remy Cointreau said it would deliver “exceptional” current operating growth in the first half of its 2021/2022 fiscal year after its sales rose by a stronger-than-expected 23.7% in the second quarter, boosted by strong demand for its premium cognac in the United States, China and Europe.

For the full year, Remy Cointreau – which reiterated it would substantially increase marketing spending during the second half to support its brands – said it was targeting strong growth in current operating profit and sales. It did not provide a specific figure for its guidance.

“For the financial year of 2021/22, Remy Cointreau reiterates its confidence in its ability to outperform the exceptional spirits market and anticipates strong growth in sales, mainly driven by the performance in the first-half,” said the company.

“Current operating profit will mostly benefit from the expected exceptional growth of the first-half,” it added.

Sales for the three months to September 30 came in at 352.2 million euros ($409.4 million), marking a like-for-like rise of 23.7%, which beat analysts’ expectations for 20.8% growth.

Cognac sales alone reached 265 million euros, a like-for-like rise of 26.9%, which notably reflected a very strong performance in China during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Remy Cointreau’s fiscal year starts on April 1 and ends on March 31.

($1 = 0.8602 euros)