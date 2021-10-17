Remote, secure access to files is essential for small businesses

In the age of working from anywhere, all businesses need to supply a method for their employees to access work and resources from anywhere. And that access needs to be secure in order to prevent loss of data or information that should remain private, even for small businesses. As reported in Business Insider , “Employees need secure access to company applications and data no matter where they’re working… ‘Cloud-enabled storage can greatly increase productivity, efficiency, and better overall time management,” said Brian Moran, (founder/CEO of Small Business Edge, a global community platform for business owners). “It is a must-have in today’s remote/hybrid work environment.”

Of course, technological improvements can be among the most difficult and expensive to apply, especially for small businesses with limited cash flow. But finding a service that offers safe and secure storage with a large storage capacity – which can be operated and accessed from anywhere – is essential for business in the current era. With a large percentage of people working remotely or from home, features such as sending files easily via links, backing up a significant amount of data, ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption, backup replication, and automatic file change detection are all essential.

A great way to introduce this to your business is with Degoo Premium 10TB Backup Plan ($20 store credit) , which offers all the above and more. Lifetime subscriptions to Degoo are currently available for $124.99, and the 10TB service offers more backup data than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined. The service will keep your backup automatically up to date with automatic file change detection. Ensure your business can operate online and remotely with this essential and secure data backup service.

