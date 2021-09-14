Remittance processor Remitly targets nearly $7 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Article content

Remittance processor Remitly Inc is aiming for a valuation of nearly $7 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

In May, the company had hired investment banks to prepare for an IPO this year, which could value it at around $5 billion, Reuters reported https://www.reuters.com/technology/exclusive-us-remittance-processor-remitly-hires-advisers-ipo-sources-2021-05-06, citing people familiar with the matter.

Founded in 2011, Remitly is a cross-border remittance provider to customers who are primarily immigrants.