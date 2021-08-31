‘Remarkable’ on-chain metrics could spell Bitcoin, Ethereum bull market return — New report By Cointelegraph

(BTC) and Ether (ETH) have started showing “remarkable” bullish divergences that echo the start of bullish price trends.

That’s according to the latest data collected by on-chain analytics firm Glassnode this week.

Bitcoin active entities annotated chart. Source: Glassnode