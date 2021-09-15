#Roommates, the era of endless remakes continues, and this time it involves Whitney Houston’s iconic feature film debut. According to industry reports, a remake of the Whitney Houston 1992 classic film ‘The Bodyguard‘ is officially in the works of a noted Broadway playwright.

@Variety reports, Tony-nominated playwright Matthew Lopez is currently behind a remake of the 1992 record-breaking film.Warner Bros. Studios reportedly hired Lopez to write a “reimagining” that will be directly inspired by ‘The Bodyguard’—which grossed over $400 million worldwide at the box office and produced the biggest selling movie soundtrack in history that went on to win multiple Grammy awards. As of now, no casting decisions have been made, but since the idea of a remake began floating around back in 2011, a host of names have been attached including, Tessa Thompson, Channing Tatum, and most recently Cardi B. However, none of those castings were ever finalized.

Additionally, since the project is currently in its development stages, there is no word on the script. Lopez is set to work on ‘The Bodyguard’ remake with Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures, Dan Lin, Jonathan Eirich, and Nick Reynolds of Rideback Pictures.

There was a Broadway musical about ‘The Bodyguard’ that premiered in December 2012 and ran until 2018.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Remake Of The Whitney Houston Classic ‘The Bodyguard’ Is In The Works appeared first on The Shade Room.