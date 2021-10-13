Relying on J&J’s analyses to assess vaccine booster dose data -U.S. FDA staff By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A woman receives the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccination in Houghton, Johannesburg, South Africa, August 20, 2021. REUTERS/ Sumaya Hisham
(Reuters) – U.S. Food and Drug Administration scientists said on Wednesday they did not have time to analyze data submitted by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) on a booster dose of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, in a rare case where the agency relied on a company’s analyses to brief its advisory panel.
An outside panel of experts will meet on Friday to discuss whether a booster dose of J&J’s vaccine is safe and effective anywhere between two months and six months after taking the original dose.
