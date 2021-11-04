Relist Ripple (XRP) on Coinbase Campaign Goes Viral on Twitter By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
Relist Ripple (XRP) on Coinbase Campaign Goes Viral on Twitter
  • The Hashtag “RelistXRP” on Coinbase (NASDAQ:) exchange is trending on Twitter (NYSE:).
  • The XRP Army has teamed up with full support to push to the mainstream despite the never-ending SEC lawsuit.

Twitter is on heat positively as the hashtag “RelistXRP” on the Coinbase exchange goes extremely viral. In terms of Ripple, there is nowhere cool on the social media platform as the XRP relist trending has massively gotten the attention of the ‘XRP Army’.

With this, the ‘XRP Army” has shown a remarkable concern toward Ripple, meaning that no matter what happens, XRP still stands out as their favorite crypto. Moreover, they even asserted that apart from Coinbase exchange, other major crypto exchanges should undo their decision and relist XRP.

Many attribute this current XRP outlook to how the SEC is gradually fading out in the ongoing lawsuit that Ripple is unlicensed security. Also, others strongly believe that if this continues, exchanges that delisted Ripple may come back with full support and relist XRP again.

Further additions, as there is not yet a final judgment from the court, the XRP fans have a new hope that the crypto platforms will soon lift their ban on XRP trading. If this happens, it will push Ripple’s momentum and mainstream adoption towards achieving its intended purpose.

To cut a long story short, the reactions of the XRP Twitter netizens and the crypto community indicate that they have never lost their love for Ripple as they are still monitoring the case.

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR