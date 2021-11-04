Relist Ripple (XRP) on Coinbase Campaign Goes Viral on Twitter By CoinQuora

Relist Ripple (XRP) on Coinbase Campaign Goes Viral on Twitter



The Hashtag “RelistXRP” on Coinbase (NASDAQ:) exchange is trending on Twitter (NYSE:).

The XRP Army has teamed up with full support to push to the mainstream despite the never-ending SEC lawsuit.

Twitter is on heat positively as the hashtag “RelistXRP” on the Coinbase exchange goes extremely viral. In terms of Ripple, there is nowhere cool on the social media platform as the XRP relist trending has massively gotten the attention of the ‘XRP Army’.

With this, the ‘XRP Army” has shown a remarkable concern toward Ripple, meaning that no matter what happens, XRP still stands out as their favorite crypto. Moreover, they even asserted that apart from Coinbase exchange, other major crypto exchanges should undo their decision and relist XRP.

$XRP Lets get #relistXRP trending. Retweet this tweet & comment below with #relistXRP #XRP #XRParmy — XRP WHALE (@realXRPwhale) November 3, 2021

Many attribute this current XRP outlook to how the SEC is gradually fading out in the ongoing lawsuit that Ripple is unlicensed security. Also, others strongly believe that if this continues, exchanges that delisted Ripple may come back with full support and relist XRP again.

Further additions, as there is not yet a final judgment from the court, the XRP fans have a new hope that the crypto platforms will soon lift their ban on XRP trading. If this happens, it will push Ripple’s momentum and mainstream adoption towards achieving its intended purpose.

To cut a long story short, the reactions of the XRP Twitter netizens and the crypto community indicate that they have never lost their love for Ripple as they are still monitoring the case.

