Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New Contracts with Four US Physician Practices, Adding over 2,000 New Patients

Article content HAMILTON, Ontario, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“ Reliq ” or the “ Company ”), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that it has signed contracts with four new primary care physician practices in the US to provide its iUGO Care platform to their chronic disease patients. “We are excited to be adding these four new physician practices and their Medicare and Medicaid patients,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “As both Medicaid and Medicare expand the scope of their virtual care programs to include additional conditions such as high risk pregnancy, solid organ disease, musculoskeletal conditions and others, the eligible patient population for Reliq’s products and services continues to increase. Demand for the iUGO Care platform is steadily increasing as clinicians recognize the significant revenue potential associated with offering virtual care programs to their at-risk patients. As we predicted at the beginning of this year, we are experiencing tremendous growth in the second half of 2021 after a relatively quiet first half of the year due to the pandemic. We expect to onboard over 2,000 patients with these clients at an average revenue of $50 USD per patient per month for Reliq. Onboarding will begin this month and is expected to be completed in early 2022.”

Article content Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the WKN as A2AJTB.

Article content ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Dr. Lisa Crossley”

CEO and Director For further information please contact: Company Contact

Investor Relations at ir@reliqhealth.com US Investor Relations Contact

Investor Relations

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

646-829-9701

shamsian@lythampartners.com Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements”.

Article content We caution you that such “forward-looking statements” involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the “ Company “) does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company’s historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. SOURCE: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.

