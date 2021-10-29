Relationship Update & How They Stay Connected – Hollywood Life

Chris Brown makes sure to stay connected with his son, Aeko, while the little boy lives with his mom in Germany.

Chris Brown‘s son Aeko, 23 months, lives in another country with his mom, Ammika Harris, so the singer makes sure to go “above and beyond to connect” when it comes to his adorable tot. Chris makes every effort to co-parent with the stunning model, who’s been living in Germany since January 2020 with their son.

A source close to the proud father dished EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and explained that Chris and Aeko have a strong connection despite the distance between the singer and his little guy. “Although Chris can’t always be with his son in person, he goes above and beyond to connect with Aeko on a regular basis despite their distance. He loves seeing photos and videos of his son, FaceTiming, etc,” one source said.

“Chris is always sending little gifts and he can’t believe Aeko’s going to be two-years-old already. He can’t wait to continue seeing his little boy grow up,” the friend added. For Aeko’s first bday in Nov. 2020, Chris and Ammika vacationed with their son in Tulum, Mexico and London. Ammika and the toddler spent most of 2020 in Germany while under quarantine. Chris also has a daughter Royalty, 7, by ex, Nia Guzman.

A second source close to the Grammy Award-winner told HL, “Chris and his responsibility as a father for Aeko is very important even from such a distance. It is absolutely tough dealing with it because Chris and Ammika don’t always see eye to eye, but Chris makes every intention to be in contact with his son and send him funny video messages and singing messages. It tears him up when he sees Aeko in these situations because he would love to be more involved, but he is doing his best and will continue to anything to spoil him and be the best dad he can be. Chris has matured and Aeko is one main reason for that as he wants to impress his son.”

With Aeko’s second birthday fast approaching, an insider says, “When Chris makes plans to do something, he always goes big. And he also loves surprises so if he has anything planned in the immediate future (as far as traveling to see him or sending pricey gifts) he’s definitely keeping it under wraps.”