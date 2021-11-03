Relationship Details Since Engagement – Hollywood Life

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer have been each others ‘rocks’ through COVID — leading them to fall ‘deeply and honestly in love.’

Kristen Stewart, 31, and Dylan Meyer are ready to make their relationship legal — and a source says the engaged Twilight alum believes she’s found “the one” to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “After running into Dylan again after 6 years, Kristen has been the happiest that her friends have ever seen her,” they explained, referencing the pairs original meeting eight years ago on a movie set before reconnecting at a friends’ party in 2019. The newly engaged couple struck up a romance shortly after, and have been inseparable since.

The insider adds that screenwriter Dylan “pushes” and “motivates” Kristen to “be the best actor she can be.” Kristen’s most iconic role is arguably the Twilight series, in which she played lead Bella — however, she’s already garnering awards buzz for her upcoming film Spencer where she portrays the late Princess Diana. “Dylan pushes and motivates her to be the best actor she can be and she’s given her so much strength and support,” the source told us.

The majority of Kristen and Dylan’s romance ended up being during the COVID-19 quarantine, accelerating their romance and creating an unbreakable bond. “They have been each others rock through the horror of COVID and their bond has become so strong because of this pandemic, walking through the fear together, etc. They are literally one. They fell deeply and honestly in love and everyone who knows Kristen knows that this is for life. There is no doubt,” our insider spilled.

As for the legal details, they also revealed that the couple will likely hyphenate names legally — but Kristen isn’t expected to change hers due to her acting career.

Kristen excitedly shared that she and Dylan were getting married during an Nov. 2. “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” she excitedly shared on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday (Nov. 2), explaining that the couple aren’t planning to rush down the aisle. “I don’t want to have COVID even be a thing…I don’t care about flowers and sh-t like that. The food needs to be on point,” she also shared, adding she wants the wedding to feel casual and homey.

During the chat, she also shared that Dylan proposed to her! “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening,” also said to Howard.