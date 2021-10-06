Reitmeister Answers Key Investor Questions By StockNews

© Reuters. Reitmeister Answers Key Investor Questions



The recent stock market (SPY) volatility has created a lot of confusion amongst investors including a concern that this bull run is over. 40 year market veteran, Steve Reitmeister, answers the key questions on investors minds at this time including why the market is pulling back from the highs? And whether its time to buy once again? Get all those answers and more in the new commentary that follows.(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the Reitmeister Total Return newsletter).

Stocks continue on their volatile path since hitting record highs at 4,500. Or to be more exact, this has been going on since the middle of March when the made new highs (and now -5.6% below that level).

Why is this happening? And what should we do about it?

Continue reading on StockNews