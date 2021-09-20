Reinvesting BTC with Super Fast Lightning Network Transfers By DailyCoin

Reinvesting BTC with Super Fast Lightning Network Transfers



September has been a rollercoaster for cryptocurrency investors. If you had been hodling BTC during this past summer, you first gained 12% when the currency went up to $52,837 only in the first six days of the month, only to crash -11% almost touching the $42k support later. And the journey continues – at the time of writing, BTC is at $43k. Safe to say, it has been a tight race for those who have just entered the crypto market.

SimpleFX – a cutting-edge online trading app – has just launched Lightning Network payments and gives away $1,000 just for trading any asset in September. The app invites anyone and everyone to learn how to protect your cryptocurrency portfolio when the prices are falling, and how to maximize your profits during a bull market.

While the aforementioned price moves might be painful for inexperienced cryptocurrency investors, veterans know that it’s just a part of the game. They also know that there’s a proven way to deal with cryptocurrency sell-outs. All you might need to do is to reinvest your coins.

With the SimpleFX trading and investing app, you can protect your tokens from falling prices without selling any of them. How? You can open a short position on any of the 15 cryptocurrencies when you feel the market is overbought. You can also invest in stocks, forex, commodities, gold, silver, and more.

You don’t have to reinvest all of your crypto assets. You can use leverage instead. SimpleFX allows you to open a position 2x, 5x, 100x, or even 500x bigger than the deposit. If you own $10,000 in BTC, it’s enough to reinvest just $1,000 or even $500 to stay safe and “bear market proof”.

This works also during a bull market. You can invest a part of your cryptocurrencies with SimpleFX. They support over 20 tokens and 30 fiat currencies. If you own Ether you can use their unique Stake&Trade accounts. Also, you get up to 8.55% APR on your ETH 2.0 deposit and still use the locked tokens for trading.

SimpleFX trading accounts work all over the world. There are no minimum deposits, and now you can send and receive your Bitcoins with no fees, as SimpleFX supports Lightning Network, a second-layer solution that allows instant transactions with fees as low as 0.05 USD.

Here you can read more about the wallets that use Lightning Network protocol, and how to make LN payments with your mobile. For example, people in El Salvador are already paying for everyday services with bitcoins over the Lightning Network.

If you would like to these solutions, you can give SimpleFX a try now, and earn $1000 just for trading with the app. It’s a limited-time offer that’s on only in September.

