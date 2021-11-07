Regulators are coming for stablecoins, but what should they start with? By Cointelegraph





The word “stablecoin” may have a pleasant ring to it — isn’t it nice to have something stable in the volatile cryptoverse? — but for critics, they are nothing short of a ticking time bomb. Whether that’s true or not, the push for regulating stablecoins is gaining momentum. The United States and the European Union are getting closer to formalizing their playbooks, and given the history of financial regulation emanating from Washington and Brussels, as well as the Financial Action Task Force’s guidelines on crypto over the past few years, it’s safe to say that the rest of the world will be following suit.

That said, regulating stablecoins is no easy task, as such coins come in all shapes and sizes, which makes a one-size-fits-all solution a problem. The top three stablecoins by market cap — (USDT), USDCoin (USDC) and Binance USD (BUSD) — are all pegged against the U.S. dollar. According to their respective developers, they are backed by reserves of greenbacks and other various financial instruments to keep their value at $1 at all times.

Bob Reid is the CEO and co-founder of Everest, a fintech company that leverages blockchain technologies for a more secure and inclusive multi-currency account, digital/biometric identity, payment platform and e-money platform. As a licensed and registered financial institution, Everest supplies end-to-end financial solutions, facilitating eKYC/AML, digital identity and regulatory compliance associated with money movement. He was an advisor to Kai Labs, the general manager of Licensing at Bittorrent and vice president of Strategy and Business Development at Neulion and DivX.

