Regulating crypto could give it ‘halo’ of legitimacy, says UK watchdog By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
Regulating crypto could give it ‘halo’ of legitimacy, says UK watchdog

Regulators must step up protections for consumers who invest in crypto tokens but also keep in mind that overreach could backfire, the chair of the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has cautioned.

In a new speech written for the Cambridge International Symposium on Economic Crime, Charles Randell, chair of the FCA and Payments Systems Regulator, said that there is currently a real problem with consumers who delve into the crypto sphere without due awareness of the risks.