Reginae Carter Twerks In Short Shorts & Crop Top In Sexy New Video – Hollywood Life

Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter showed off her impeccable dance moves and adorable outfit in a sexy new video.

Reginae Carter just showed off her amazing dance skills in a sexy new video. The 22-year-old‘s impressive skills were put on display in a recent Instagram clip where she danced to a reggaeton-style song, rhythmically knocking the beat out of the park. In the clip, Reginae wore a pair of short white shorts with a blue and brown floral print. The shorts had slits up the sides to show off her amazingly toned legs while her bare midriff was also on display under a Mötley Crüe white crop top. The singer also pulled her long hair back into a low bun with strands framing her face under a blue headband. The cherry on top? Her epic jump into a split at the end of the video — watch below!

With numerous views and comments, fans raved about Reginae’s moves, with one person pointedly saying, “She f—ed that up” while another simply exclaimed, “Love it!” Followers also gave their support via hand clapping and fire emojis, signaling their appreciation for the influencer’s style and epic moves.

Reginae isn’t afraid to show off her amazing curves and moves. In recent Instagram posts, the former OMG Girlz pop star modeled a sexy strapless mini dress while in another, she sported a stunning matching plaid outfit while debuting her new song, “Truth.”

The recent post shows how much Reginae is living her best life — her best single life that is! The young star was previously linked to rapper YFN Lucci, 29, although the two had underwent their fair share of drama, dating in 2018, breaking things off in 2019, then reuniting in 2020. This year, however, YFN was charged in a December shooting that left one man dead, and he currently remains jailed while he awaits his trial.

Many have wondered about the status of Reginae and YFN’s relationship, Atlanta Black Star shared how Reginae revealed her current status in the comments section of The Shade Room‘s Instagram. In the post, the outlet shared a video of Nick Cannon discussing his unique views on marriage and monogamy. Reginae then commented, “Yeah I’m staying single cause it’s no luck for love anymore we’re f—ed! Pray for us lol.”