Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Is My Value Stock of the Week By StockNews

Regeneron (NASDAQ:) Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) has become popular over the past year due to its COVID 19 cocktail treatment. But the company is no one trick pony. It has more than a couple blockbuster drugs, with even more on the way. The best part is that the stock is quite undervalued. Read more to learn why this stock belongs in your portfolio.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including Eylea, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases, Praluent for LDL cholesterol-lowering, and Dupixent for atopic dermatitis, asthma, and nasal polyposis.

The company is also developing monoclonal antibodies with Sanofi (NASDAQ:) in immunology and cancer. REGN is also developing bispecific antibodies and antibody cocktails with other collaborators and independently. However, its key growth driver is Eylea, which continues to generate strong revenues from continued label expansions.

Eylea is approved in the United States, EU, Japan, and other countries to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema. Demographic trends are driving growth in the U.S., including an aging population and an increase in the prevalence of diabetes.

