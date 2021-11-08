Regeneron Gains on Claims its Antibody Cocktail Prevents Covid By Investing.com

© Reuters



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock (NASDAQ:) rose 1% on Monday after the company said a single dose of its antibody cocktail significantly reduces the risk of contracting Covid-19.

Results of a late-stage trial showed that antibody therapy, Regen-Cov, has the potential to provide long-lasting immunity against the infection, said Myron Cohen, who heads monoclonal antibody efforts for the U.S. National Institutes of Health-sponsored Covid Prevention Network.

The trial, which was fully enrolled in early 2021, allowed participants to become vaccinated if they wished once the primary efficacy treatment period (month 1) was complete.

Regen-Cov is currently authorized in the U.S. to treat people who are at high risk of serious consequences from Covid-19 who are either already infected (but not hospitalized) or in certain post-exposure settings as a precaution. It is not authorized as a substitute for vaccination against Covid in the U.S.

Regeneron is collaborating with Roche to increase global supply of the antibody cocktail, with the Swiss company responsible for development and distribution outside the U.S.