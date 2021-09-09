Regé-Jean Page Plays Coy About ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Cameo – Hollywood Life

Even after his upsetting and shocking departure from the Netflix drama, the Duke of Hastings himself seemed to tease a possible appearance in a new interview.

Bridgerton fans may get a pleasant surprise in season 2 of the Netflix drama. After Regé-Jean Page’s disappointing announcement that he wouldn’t be returning to the show in April, the 31-year-old actor played it cool when pressed about a possible cameo from his character Simon Basset in a September 1 interview with British GQ. He was quite cheeky, but he wouldn’t reveal whether or not fans could expect to see him in season 2.

When reflecting on the bombshell news that he’d be leaving the show, the interviewer asked Regé-Jean if he would make a guest appearance. “You know I couldn’t tell you,” he said, and gave a slick answer when he was asked more. “Isn’t there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren’t suspecting?”

While he didn’t give straight answer on whether he would return to the show, Regé-Jean did reveal that he’s no longer in the show’s group chat. “The universe has expanded. So I’m no longer in it,” he explained. “I respectfully exited. I didn’t want to put them in an awkward situation where they had to kick me out.”

After Regé-Jean’s departure was announced in April, fans were heartbroken to see him go! Even stars like Kim Kardashian showed how sad they were that he wouldn’t be featured in the second season. Kim wrote that she was “NOT ok” after the announcement was made. Ahead of the season 2 premiere, which is expected in January, some of the people involved in the show have spoken about the possibility of the Duke of Hastings popping up again. Producer Shonda Rhimes explained that it would be silly to stretch Simon and Daphne’s (played by Phoebe Dynevor) love story further. “I was just excited about the idea of being able to tell a complete romantic tale that has an end, where you’re not finding 14 other reasons why the couple can’t be together or frankly having Regé stand in the background of somebody else’s romance. That doesn’t make sense,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in May. Phoebe also said that she expects Simon to be “referred to a lot” throughout the season in a June interview with The Wrap.