Regé-Jean Page & Emily Brown At London Film Festival In Matching Looks – Hollywood Life

Date night out! Regé-Jean Page and his girlfriend, Emily Brown, twinned in glamorous velvet outfits during a rare public outing at the London Film Festival.

Regé-Jean Page, 31, and Emily Brown decided to step out for a date night at the BFI London Film Festival on October 17. The couple even rocked matching velvet looks at the event. The Bridgerton star looked dapper in a black velvet suit, while Emily stunned in a black velvet gown.

The couple didn’t pose for official photos on the red carpet at The Tragedy of Macbeth premiere. After Regé-Jean was done posing for solo photos, he joined up with Emily to walk into the screening. He sweetly put his hand on Emily’s back as they went inside.

Regé-Jean and Emily have kept their romance very low-profile, especially since the massive success of Bridgerton made Regé-Jean a global star. The couple recently stepped out for the GQ Men of the Year Awards in September 2021, where the actor received the Standout Performance of the Year. Regé-Jean and Emily walked hand-in-hand into the event.

The actor and Emily, who is a soccer player and copywriter, were seen snuggling on the street in London in February 2021. That was the first time the couple had been seen out in public together. Since they’re so private, it hasn’t been confirmed when Regé-Jean and Emily started dating, but it’s speculated they’ve been dating since at least 2020.

There will be plenty of red carpet events in the future for Regé-Jean and Emily. The actor recently wrapped filming The Gray Man, which will be released on Netflix. The film had a massive budget of $200 million, making it the most expensive film ever made by the streaming service. He will also star in the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons film adaptation.

Regé-Jean will not be returning for season 2 of Bridgerton as the Duke of Hastings. It was announced in April 2021 that he would not be coming back for the highly-anticipated second season, which will premiere in 2022.