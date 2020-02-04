Refugee children amid a crowd of protesters gassed in Lesbos | Greece News

%MINIFYHTMLa42aa12bc0314a4b63c3b77e1f2a557811% %MINIFYHTMLa42aa12bc0314a4b63c3b77e1f2a557812%

Lesbos, Greece – Greek police have fired tear gas at thousands of refugees and migrants. caught on the crowded island of Lesbos, from where they are not allowed to travel to the mainland in 2016 EU-Turkey agreement aimed at curbing migration flows.

In tense scenes on Monday, children and babies were caught.n columns of tear gas fired by riot police during protests by a crowd of about 2,000 people.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLa42aa12bc0314a4b63c3b77e1f2a557813% %MINIFYHTMLa42aa12bc0314a4b63c3b77e1f2a557814%

Clashes broke out Moria, a notoriously narrow camp that houses more than 10,000 people, with a nearby overflow site with thousands more. That It was never designed to contain more than 3,000.

%MINIFYHTMLa42aa12bc0314a4b63c3b77e1f2a557815% %MINIFYHTMLa42aa12bc0314a4b63c3b77e1f2a557816%

People demonstrated against the continuous containment of people on the island of Lesbos and the unbearable living conditions inside the camp.

In the images seen by Al Jazeera, children can be seen recovering from being hit by tear gas fired by riot police. Some wore masks to protect themselves from inhalation.

Police fired tear gas to try to quell protesters and prevent them from marching on foot Mytilene, the capital of Lesbos more than four miles away.

But many residents of Moria arrived Mytilene and continued protesting there on Tuesday.

Protesters from the Moria refugee camp flee the riot police throwing tear gas (Paolo Amadei / Al Jazeera)

Abdul (not his real name), an Afghan refugee, told Al Jazeera: "I participated because people are dying in Moria and nobody cares. We feel we don't have a future here, if we wanted to die, then we could have had we are in Afghanistan. We came here to look for a good future and to be sure, this is not a place to live. "

At least two people have died in Moria so far this year in stabbing attacks, according to local media.

In previous years, refugees, including babies, in the camp have died in fires, due to extreme weather and because they do not have access to adequate medical facilities.

Tense mood

The atmosphere in the center of the port city was tense as around 200 people, mainly men and women from Afghanistan, gathered in the central square.

"Freedom, freedom," they chanted, as well as "people from Lesbos, we are sorry," an apparent apology to the residents in a highly charged environment.

Franziska Grillmeier, a German journalist, told Al Jazeera that he witnessed how families were gassed on Monday.

"Yesterday, when people tried to transfer the protest from Moria to Mytilene, the police tried to dissuade them by using roadblocks. However, some families broke down the use of olive fields next to the camp and tried to find a alternative way to get to Mytilene. ”The police began using heavy tear gas and threw them into the field next to the olive grove, which also set some of the olive trees on fire.

"There were men holding their children, children who were foaming at the mouth, children with panic attacks and babies unable to breathe and dehydrate through the gas."

She claimed that the police reaction seemed to be excessive.

"At that time there was really no threat to the police, it was simply a police tactic to immediately throw tear gas at people who were trying to reach Mitilene peacefully."

Police reportedly arrested dozens of protesters. Al Jazeera contacted the Ministry of Citizen Protection but had not received a response at the time of publication.

"I saw serious attacks against people, beatings with sticks. I also saw people screaming, holding their children in the air and saying: & # 39; Look what you've done & # 39;". Grillmeier said.

Paolo Amadei, an independent photographer from Italy, said: "There were policemen throwing gasoline, women and children and babies were gassed and many children cried.

"They (the refugees) arrived in peace, that's what I saw: they were not looking for a confrontation."

Boris Cheshirkov, a spokesman for UNHCR, told Al Jazeera that he was worried about the escalation, which has been "exacerbated by the terrible conditions and the long wait."

He said UNHCR has urged the Greek government to transfer people to the mainland and explained that European solidarity and the exchange of responsibilities are now crucial.