Refiner Eneos to buy Japan Renewable Energy for $1.8 bln

TOKYO — Japan’s biggest refiner, Eneos Holdings Inc, said on Monday it would buy Japan Renewable Energy for about 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) to expand its low-carbon business, joining a list of major global corporate players moving away from climate-changing fossil fuels.

Eneos, which aims to have net-zero emissions by 2040, will buy Japan Renewable Energy from Goldman Sachs and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC.

It said the deal, which marks the first big purchase of a renewables firm by a top Japanese oil company, would help it meet its target to have more than 1,000 megawatts (MW) of renewables in Japan and abroad by March 2023.