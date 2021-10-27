#Roommates, with Halloween just days away, many are gearing up to indulge in their annual binge of candy and treats—and the forever popular Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups has something special to tempt your tastebuds. After previous speculation, it was recently revealed that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups has a brand new flavor that’s filled with salty, crunchy…potato chips!

@Seventeen reports, last year candy fans were in a frenzy when a leaked photo on Instagram showed Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups stuffed with potato chips inside. At the time, there was no confirmation if it was really true and it left many wishing they could actually get their hands on it. Well fast forward to the present and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups with Potato Chips are officially a reality—and they are now available in stores.

The Reese’s Peanut Butter Big Cup (which is larger in size than the standard version) still has the gooey milk chocolate and peanut butter center you know and love, but now there is the salty flavoring of crispy potato chips as well. The official description of the candy says, “We’re on a mission to show the world that EVERYTHING tastes better with chocolate and peanut butter. This time, we mixed crispy rippled potato chips right in with our smooth peanut butter, then coated it in rich milk chocolate.”

It appears that Reese’s has been experimenting with ways to invigorate their classic chocolate candy, as the last few years has seen a few interesting combinations. Back in September of 2020, the version filled with pretzels was announced and in March of this year the company revealed that it was releasing a version that didn’t contain any chocolate at all, only peanut butter.

As of now, there is no word on if the new flavor is for a limited time or a permanent treat.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Releases New Flavor Filled With Potato Chips appeared first on The Shade Room.