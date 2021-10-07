Reese Witherspoon’s Tight Black Dress While Filming Movie – Photos – Hollywood Life

Reese Witherspoon looked fabulous when she rocked a tight black dress while filming her new movie, ‘Your Place or Mine,’ with Ashton Kutcher.

Reese Witherspoon, 45, always looks fabulous, no matter what she wears, and that’s exactly what she did while filming her upcoming Netflix movie, Your Place or Mine, with Ashton Kutcher, in NYC on Oct. 7. The actress looked stunning in the long-sleeve black pencil dress that had a low-cut scoop neckline and a thick black leather belt cinching in her tiny waist. Reese accessorized the LBD with a pair of pointed-toe black slingback pumps, small hoop earrings, and a tiny leather clutch.

Ashton looked just as good while filming when he wore a fitted navy blue suit with a white button-down shirt and matching blue cardigan on top. A leather briefcase and black leather shoes completed his look.

Since Reese has started filming the movie, her outfits on set have been nothing short of perfect. Just the other day, she rocked fall’s hottest trend – a denim skirt – with sandals and a blouse. The high-waisted light-wash jean midi skirt hugged her frame while a blue floral blouse was tucked in. She threw on an army green button-down shirt on top and topped the look off with a pair of tan Swedish Hasbeens Cross Strap Sky Sandals.

That same day, she rocked another fall trend when she threw on a high-waisted coral corduroy midi skirt with a pink and black floral blouse tucked in and a dark-wash denim jacket on top. The same tan sandals, a thin belt, and a Louis Vuitton Horizon Suitcase completed her outfit.

Aside from her skirts, Reese slayed in skinny jeans and T-shirts throughout filming and we cannot wait to see the movie when it comes out on Netflix.