Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Towers Over Her In New Shopping Photo – Hollywood Life

The ‘Legally Blonde’ star’s little one isn’t so little anymore, as he walked with his mom on the weekday shopping trip.

Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon, 17, is growing up so fast! The 45-year-old actress was photographed out and about with Deacon at the Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday September 7. The Morning Show star’s teenage son looked super grown up, especially as he stood much taller than his mom. The mother-son duo looked like they were having a great time on their bonding shopping trip.

While heading to her car on the trip, Reese held a bunch of white shopping bags on her arm. She also rocked a casual outfit, consisting of a white button-down blouse and blue-jeans with brown, flat sandals. The Walk The Line star accesorized with a pair of black sunglasses and a pink-checkered face mask. Deacon followed behind his mom, as he wore a white t-shirt, black jeans, and white Nike sneakers. The teen, who looks just like his dad, Reese’s ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, also had a silver chain necklace on and a pair of sunglasses tucked into the neck of his shirt.

Deacon went back to school at the end of August, and Reese made a hilarious video to celebrate the fact that he, his sister Ava, 21, and younger brother Tennessee James, 8, had started their classes for the year. She danced around and had cake to revel in having the house to herself. While she definitely enjoyed having the house to herself while her children went to school, Reese has also shown off her admiration for her kids, and made a post with Ava and Deacon on August 28, where she raved about how lucky she is to be their mom. While they might be back to school, all of Reese’s kids looked like they had a fun-filled summer. Deacon took to his Instagram in July to share photos of all the siblings taking in the summer sun on the beach. Both Ava and Deacon brought their significant others along on the trip.