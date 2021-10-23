Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe Celebrate Son Deacon’s 18th B-Day – Hollywood Life

The acting pair reunited to celebrate their son’s special day with cake and a celebration to show how proud they are of their boy.

They grow up so fast! Reese Witherspoon, 45, and Ryan Philippe, 47, both wished their son Deacon a very happy birthday on Saturday October 23. The exes were all smiles as they posed with their son in the center, as they celebrated his 18th birthday. Reese and Deacon both wore black shirts, while Ryan sported a beige button down, as they smiled before digging into the delicious looking cake.

Both of the actors paid tribute to their boy with heartfelt captions on the momentous birthday. “Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son. You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you. We are lucky to be your mom and dad,” Ryan wrote in his caption, before complimenting Reese, mentioning that he felt like they “did pretty good.”

Meanwhile, Reese shared a bunch of different photos of Deacon through the years, reminiscing and showing how she can’t believe just how much he’s grown up. “One day he was trading Pokémon cards, singing Bruno Mars songs, and playing American Ninja Warrior in the backyard. The next day, he is taller than me, cooking the family steaks on the grill and making his own music with his best friends,” she wrote. The Legally Blonde actor ended her post with a heartfelt message to her son. “My heart is bursting with pride about the young man he is becoming. Happy 18th Birthday Deacon! I love you to the moon around the sun and all the stars.”

Reese and Ryan were married from 1999 to 2008. Other than Deacon, they share a daughter Ava Elizabeth, 22. Ryan has another daughter Kai Knapp, 10, with his ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp. Reese has another son Tennessee James Toth, 9, with her current husband Jim Toth. Deacon already looked incredibly grown-up before his 18th birthday. He was spotted out shopping with his mom earlier in September, and he towered over her, while they went to the car together. He was the spitting image of his father, while vacationing in New Mexico in August.