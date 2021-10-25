Reese Witherspoon Poses In Rare Pic With Ryan Phillippe

“I’d say we did pretty good @reesewitherspoon.”
As you may know, Reese is a mom of three. She welcomed her elder kids, Ava and Deacon, with her ex Ryan Phillippe during the late ’90s and early 2000s, respectively.
Reese and Ryan married in 1999, around the time their teen drama Cruel Intentions was released, and divorced slightly less than a decade later.
Although they once regularly attended events together, seeing Reese and Ryan in the same photo is a pretty rare occurrence these days.
That said, the two did reunite over the weekend for a lovely reason. Deacon turned 18 on Saturday, and various Instagram posts from his immediate family members suggest the whole group gathered to celebrate.
“Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son,” Ryan captioned his post, which featured a pic of him, Deacon, and Reese posing with cake.
Reese commemorated her son’s big day with an Instagram carousel of her own, where The Morning Show star praised Deacon’s musical achievements and asked the question on most of our minds’ right now: “How did this happen?!! @deaconphillippe is 18?!!”
Cheers to 18 years, Deacon!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!