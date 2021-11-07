Reddit to reportedly tokenize karma points and onboard 500M new users By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

American social media giant Reddit may soon convert users’ karma points into Ethereum-based (ERC-20) tokens and onboard 500 million new crypto users in the process, according to a newly hired Reddit engineer.

A series of tweets made by Reddit engineer, Rahul, highlights Reddit’s efforts to improve user interaction through various cryptocurrency initiatives. As Cointelegraph reported in July 2021, the platform had launched its own layer-two rollup using Arbitrum technology for its rewards points, named Community Points. According to the website: