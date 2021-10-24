Reddit may be preparing to launch its own NFT platform By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Social media platform Reddit appears to be hiring workers to support the design, build and maintenance of a nonfungible token (NFT) platform.

According to a Greenhouse job posting, Reddit is looking for a senior backend engineer for a platform responsible for “millions of users to create, buy, sell and use NFT-backed digital goods.” The position requires at least five years of experience in backend development as well as the ability “to design and implement complex distributed systems operating under high load.”