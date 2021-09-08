Reddit Figured Out Lil Nas X Survived The Snap

What is life without “Old Town Road”?
🚨 Warning: massive Marvel spoilers ahead!!! 🚨
It was one of the biggest reckonings of the MCU and has constantly left many Marvel nerds (me) wondering which characters did and didn’t survive.
After Black Widow‘s release in July, many fans began to speculate that beloved Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) didn’t survive The Snap, hence Natasha’s willingness to sacrifice herself in Avengers: Endgame to bring her back.
Well now, we have a new CONFIRMED Snap survivor: Lil Nas X.
So, how do we know? Well, in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, there’s a karaoke montage, right?
Katy and Shang-Chi drunkenly sing a bunch of hit songs in a San Francisco bar, ONE of which is “Old Town Road.” Obviously, we all know the artist behind “Old Town Road” is Lil Nas X.
If you’re still confused how this proves anything, let’s review the timeline. In 2018, Avengers: Infinity War is released. This is when Thanos does The Snap and wipes out half of Earth’s population.
Then, *enter Shang-Chi and Katy singing karaoke* in a bar, most likely in 2023. We know this because the film references post-Blip life a few times, including this scene where Bruce Banner’s hologram is wearing a sling.
IDK about you, but knowing one of the greatest gifts to music (and satire) survived The Snap is great news for me, and Lil Nas X seems to be equally as shocked.
I personally love imagining a world in which one year after one of the most horrific events in history, a 19-year-old rapper decided to release a country-rap crossover song.
My only wish now is for Lil Nas X to make a quick cameo in the next Marvel movie.
