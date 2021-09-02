‘Red Notice’: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds face off in first trailer for Netflix film

A first trailer for Red Notice, a forthcoming action thriller starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, has been unveiled.

Netflix released the clip on Thursday, giving a glimpse of what’s to come when the movie airs in November.

Johnson stars as a top FBI profiler who faces off – and somewhat teams up – with two highly wanted criminals (Gadot and Reynolds).

Red Notice gets its title from the red notices issued by Interpol for “fugitives wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence”.

“A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action,” the organisation explains on its website.

A synopsis released by Netflix reads: “An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.”

Red Notice will air on 12 November in the US and in the UK on the streaming platform.