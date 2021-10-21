RECUR Announces Seven Top Collegiate Partnerships as NFTU Solidifies its Position as Top Destination for Collegiate NFTs

Florida State University, Mississippi State University, Michigan State University, Texas Tech University, Virginia Tech, West Virginia University, and The University of Utah have officially announced partnerships with RECUR to bring their college sports moments as digital collectibles to fans everywhere. These premiere universities join the Pac-12 Conference, as well as Syracuse and Louisiana State University, who announced their formal partnerships with RECUR last month.

MIAMI — RECUR, the technology company that designs and develops on chain branded experiences allowing fans to buy, collect, and resell digital products and collectibles (NFTs), today, announced seven additional collegiate university partnerships for NTFU, its new collegiate sports NFT marketplace.

“We are thrilled to welcome these incredible universities to our NTFU network,” said Trevor George, Co-CEO of RECUR. “As we bring these schools’ biggest moments to life as NFTs for the first time, we couldn’t be prouder to help their fans, students and alumni engage with their favorite schools in an entirely new way.”

The NFTU marketplace will launch in 2022. For more information, please visit www.recurforever.com and follow @_NFTU on Twitter.

About RECUR

Founded by crypto industry expert Zach Bruch and digital licensing industry pioneer Trevor George, RECUR is a technology company that designs and develops on-chain branded experiences that allow fans to buy, collect, and re-sell digital products and collectibles (NFTs). RECUR will be chain agnostic and is fundamentally changing the NFT market by creating and setting the standard for a decentralized recurring royalty, creating the widest distribution and reach for NFTs minted on their platform.

