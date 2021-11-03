Recounting 2021’s biggest DeFi hacking incidents By Cointelegraph

Yet, an extra $65 million was placed in a vulnerable vault a few days later, resulting in at least $150 million in COMP tokens at risk. But, while Compound was able to remedy the entire situation, it shows how vulnerable the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector can be, at times, due to its nascency.

Compound Finance is just one of the latest victims of DeFi hacking incidents in 2021. On Sept. 30, its errant token distribution bug within the Proposal 062 exposed a flaw in which $70 million–$85 million in excess COMP tokens were wrongly distributed to users.

