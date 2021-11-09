Record whale accumulation precipitated latest all-time high Bitcoin breakout By Cointelegraph

investors appear to be increasingly sitting on their hands in hopes of higher prices, with the share of Bitcoin’s supply that has remained inactive for the past three months spiking to a record high of 85%.
On-chain analytics provider Glassnode identified the milestone in its Nov. 8 “The Week Onchain” report, concluding: “Investors are just not spending their coins.”
