Record New German Cases; China Covid-Zero Warning: Virus Update

Article content (Bloomberg) — A fourth Covid-19 wave is spreading in Germany, with a record number of new cases reported. A Chinese virologist warned the country risks economic collapse if officials continue to pursue a so-called Covid-Zero policy. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that hospitals in some hotspots are coming under increasing pressure. With just over 67% of the total population fully vaccinated, she and other officials are urging more people to get their jabs. France, meanwhile, will require an extra shot for seniors who want to visit restaurants and museums, while Scotland is considering tighter restrictions because of a high level of new infections.

Article content China is grappling with a fourth major outbreak driven by the delta variant, the broadest the country has seen since the virus emerged in Wuhan in late 2019, with 20 out 31 provinces on the mainland reporting cases. Daily infections in the U.S. are still too high to pull back on mitigation measures such as mask-wearing, according to White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci. Key Developments: Virus Tracker: Cases top 250.8 million; deaths above 5.06 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 7.34 billion shots givenWith Covid vaccines, do we always need masks?: Opinion WrapLong Covid’s scary, potentially lifelong consequencesPandemic blows up old business habits, opening path to boomWhy are cases rising across Europe? It’s complicatedVaccine mandates are essential to stopping Covid-19: Editorial

Article content Indian Cases and Deaths Edge Higher (3 p.m. HK) India added 11,466 cases on Wednesday, pushing the overall tally to 34.4 million, while Covid-related deaths rose by 460 in a day to 461,849, latest data from the health ministry show. The country has administered 1.1 billion doses. As many as 96 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Canada and Germany, have agreed to recognize India’s Covid vaccination certificates in a move that will boost international travel, the health minister said in a statement. H.K. Raises Covid Risk Level for New Zealand (12:27 p.m. HK) Hong Kong raised the Covid risk level for New Zealand to medium from low with effect from Nov. 17, according to a government statement. The New Zealand authorities have announced they will pursue a policy of ‘living with the virus’. “We note that the number of confirmed cases there has been increasing. As the risk of the importation of cases has heightened, we have to tighten the quarantine requirements for persons arriving at Hong Kong from New Zealand,” a government spokesman said. This will increase the hotel quarantine period for fully vaccinated travelers to 14 days from 7 days.

Article content U.S. Group Urges More U.S. Jabs to Vietnam (10:32 a.m. HK) The American Apparel & Footwear Association, which represents more than 1,000 brands, urged the Biden administration to step up vaccine donations to Vietnam after the U.S. gave the country 15 million doses, Stephen Lamar, the group’s president and CEO, said. Vaccinations are critical for Vietnam, the second-largest supplier of apparel, footwear and travel goods to the U.S. after China, to instill confidence in workers to return to factories, he said. Pouyuen Vietnam, a unit of one of the world’s largest makers of athletic shoes, is struggling to meet orders after 6% of its workforce quit amid the nation’s worst virus outbreak, according to a post on the Ho Chi Minh City Communist Party Committee’s website.

Article content Colorado Activates Hospital Crisis Plan (8:24 a.m. HK) Citing burnout and dwindling ranks of workers, Colorado has activated a “crisis standards of care” hospital staffing plan giving the health care industry broad authority to fill personnel gaps as Covid-19 cases surge, officials said. The plan allows for such things as “just in time” training for employees to assume responsibilities beyond their normal role and level of certification, according to the state Department of Public Health and Environment. “Staff shortages due to Covid-19 illness, increased workloads due to hospitals working at capacity, and staff burnout are all making working conditions difficult and often outside the scope of conventional care,” it said.

Article content French Seniors Need Boosters for ‘Passport’ (4:30 a.m. HK) People in France over the age of 65 will have to get a third booster shot to remain eligible for a vaccine passport needed to gain access to restaurants, museums, long-distance trains and other public places, President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised speech. The new rule takes effect on Dec. 15. Infections are rising in France and other European countries. Fauci Seeks to Prevent Winter Surge (1:20 p.m. NY) Stepping up the rate of vaccinations and boosters can help avoid a holiday surge in new cases that have dropped to a plateau of about 70,000 a day, White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci said. While hospitalizations and deaths have fallen in the U.S., it’s far too early to pull back on mitigation measures such as mask-wearing, Fauci said in an interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power with David Westin.”

Article content “If we get the overwhelming proportion of unvaccinated people vaccinated, and we get those who are vaccinated and eligible to get a booster,” Fauci said, “we can go a long way to preventing a new surge as we go into the winter.” Scotland Considers Tighter Restrictions (10:30 a.m. NY) Scotland is looking at tightening Covid restrictions because of a high level of new cases as it hosts the United Nations climate summit in its largest city. The government expects case numbers to increase further in the coming weeks, partly due to the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, Deputy First Minister John Swinney told lawmakers on Tuesday. The administration in Edinburgh “cannot rule out” strengthening existing measures to avoid the need for any future lockdowns, Swinney said. NHS Staff Must Be Fully Vaccinated (9:15 a.m. NY) National Health Service staff in England who work face to face with patients must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by April 1, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Parliament. Only those who can prove they are fully vaccinated can be employed by the NHS. The decision follows a government consultation that had 34,000 responses, Javid said. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

