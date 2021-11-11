Record-high inflation prompts investors to take a closer look at Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1
© Reuters.

Consumers in the United States and around the world continue to feel the pinch of inflation and recent data shows that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 6.2% in October when compared to last year, a development which further cast doubt on the “transitory” inflation narrative coming out of the Federal Reserve.

As a result of the high print, traditional financial markets took a hit on November 10 as concerns about runaway inflation and the loss of purchasing power weighed heavily on the minds of investors and major indicies pulled back from new record-highs that were set earlier in the week.

BTC/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
Current value of the $1,200 stimulus check from April 15, 2020. Source: Stimulus
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization. Source: CoinMarketCap