Record-high inflation prompts investors to take a closer look at Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

As a result of the high print, traditional financial markets took a hit on November 10 as concerns about runaway inflation and the loss of purchasing power weighed heavily on the minds of investors and major indicies pulled back from new record-highs that were set earlier in the week.

Consumers in the United States and around the world continue to feel the pinch of inflation and recent data shows that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 6.2% in October when compared to last year, a development which further cast doubt on the “transitory” inflation narrative coming out of the Federal Reserve.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.