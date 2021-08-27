Record $900 million month for NFT sales as CryptoPunks go stratospheric By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Record $900 million month for NFT sales as CryptoPunks go stratospheric

August is shaping up to be a record month for nonfungible token sales with almost $900 million spent on them over the past 30 days. According to data from the tracking portal Nonfungible, $896 million has been spent on NFTs over the past 30 days. The number is very likely to exceed $900 million by the end of the month marking a new record for the burgeoning industry. NFT sales in USD, past 30 days – nonfungible.com Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph