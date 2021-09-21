Recent OpenSea Scandal Proves That Having NFT Regulation Is a Must By CoinQuora

- With the recent scandal at OpenSea, some believe that having fixed regulations on NFT could foster a safe trading environment.
- However, crypto purists don’t find this idea acceptable at all
Now that there is solid proof that the NFT industry could also fall into a scandal, more people believe that NFT management is a must.
Specifically, this scandal talks about the recent incident at OpenSea — a peer-to-peer NFT and crypto collectables marketplace. Last Wednesday, September 15th, the Twitter (NYSE:) community feasted on one account’s tweet, called @ZuwuTV. Here, he alleged that one of OpenSea’s Head of Product, Nate Chainstain, fell into insider trading.
Hey @opensea why does it appear @natechastain has a few secret wa…
