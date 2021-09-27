Rebel Wilson’s Plunging Red Swimsuit – See Photo – Hollywood Life

Rebel Wilson looked better than ever when she showed off her fabulous figure in a plunging red swimsuit.

Rebel Wilson, 41, is in the best shape of her life and the actress proved that when she posted a swimsuit photo to Instagram. Rebel rocked a long-sleeve, bright red swimsuit with a plunging neckline that showed off ample cleavage. Her long toned legs were on full display in the one-piece and she threw her blonde hair back into a messy bun.

Rebel posted the photo with the caption, “It’s never too late to improve yourself – to improve your health, your heart, your happiness, your harmony. For everyone out there just trying to be a lil bit better this week: go for it! Every bit counts. Every effort is worth it. You’re worth it. #RebelIsland @lauriebaileyphoto”

When it comes to Rebel’s weight loss, the star is always open about her journey on social media and when she’s not giving sage advice, she is usually flaunting her amazing figure in swimsuits or sexy outfits, especially since she shed a whopping 30 pounds.

Back in August, Rebel took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself and professional tennis player, Novak Djokovic. In the photo, which was taken before Rebel slimmed down, she looked happy, but she admitted in her heartfelt caption that she actually wasn’t.

“Okay so I know that I normally post flattering photos of myself…but found this old photo in my emails and was like: whoa! I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest – being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions,” she wrote.

She continued, “My father had passed away of a heart attack and it was such a sad time. I didn’t think highly of myself and wasn’t valuing myself how I should have. It’s interesting that I’m still smiling and still trying to be active – this was taken at a charity tennis tournament event (ps @djokernole is such a nice guy) – despite being in so much pain.”

Despite being unhappy and overweight, Rebel admitted, “I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she’s become and achieved. And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it’s like. But it’s never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible.”