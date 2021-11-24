Rebel Wilson’s Plunging Purple Swimsuit & Wrap Skirt – Photos – Hollywood Life

Rebel Wilson showed off her fabulous figure when she rocked a plunging purple swimsuit with a pretty sarong while on the beach in Fiji.

Rebel Wilson, 41, looked absolutely stunning while on vacation in Fiji and the actress put her slim figure on display in a plunging one-piece swimsuit while posing on the beach. In the new photo, Rebel opted to wear a short-sleeve, dark purple swimsuit that had a plummeting V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage.

The Pitch Perfect actress styled the one-piece with a high-waisted, hot pink wrap skirt sarong that was cinched in at her waist and had a hip-high slit on the side, revealing her bare leg. Rebel posed alongside an old ship-wreck sailboat and she captioned the photo, “All I need is a volleyball. Wilsonnnnn!!!!!!!!! (Fiji happiness coming soon).”

Not only was Rebel’s outfit stunning, but her shoulder-length blonde hair was down and parted in the middle in effortless beach waves as she added a smokey eye and a purple lip.

Rebel has been rocking a slew of fabulous swimsuits while on vacation and just recently, she posted a video of herself strutting down the beach in a sexy swimsuit. Rebel channeled Baywatch when she wore a long-sleeve neon orange one-piece swimsuit with a zipper down the front that she kept unzipped.