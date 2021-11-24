Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Rebel Wilson’s Plunging Purple Swimsuit & Wrap Skirt – Photos – Hollywood Life

by Bradly Lamb
Rebel Wilson showed off her fabulous figure when she rocked a plunging purple swimsuit with a pretty sarong while on the beach in Fiji.

Rebel Wilson, 41, looked absolutely stunning while on vacation in Fiji and the actress put her slim figure on display in a plunging one-piece swimsuit while posing on the beach. In the new photo, Rebel opted to wear a short-sleeve, dark purple swimsuit that had a plummeting V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage.

Rebel Wilson. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

The Pitch Perfect actress styled the one-piece with a high-waisted, hot pink wrap skirt sarong that was cinched in at her waist and had a hip-high slit on the side, revealing her bare leg. Rebel posed alongside an old ship-wreck sailboat and she captioned the photo, “All I need is a volleyball. Wilsonnnnn!!!!!!!!! (Fiji happiness coming soon).”

Not only was Rebel’s outfit stunning, but her shoulder-length blonde hair was down and parted in the middle in effortless beach waves as she added a smokey eye and a purple lip.

Rebel has been rocking a slew of fabulous swimsuits while on vacation and just recently, she posted a video of herself strutting down the beach in a sexy swimsuit. Rebel channeled Baywatch when she wore a long-sleeve neon orange one-piece swimsuit with a zipper down the front that she kept unzipped.

The video featured Rebel walking down the beach in slow motion to the song, “She Works Hard For The Money” by Donna Summers. Rebel’s long blonde hair was thrown up into a high ponytail and she accessorized with a pair of sunglasses. We couldn’t help but notice how toned and lean Rebel’s legs looked in the sexy video.
Another one of our favorite outfits from her while on vacation was her long-sleeve red dress which she wore in yet another video from the beach. The sheer knit dress featured a tight bodice while the skirt was flared and had a ruffled hem. Rebel captioned the boomerang video, “Discovering happiness …and sooooo much more (to be revealed soon),” with a tongue-out emoji.

