Rebel Wilson Wows In Pink Swimsuit At The Beach — Pics – Hollywood Life

Rebel Wilson took to Instagram to share several new photos of herself standing on the sand and posing in a pink swimsuit over a sheer black top and black shorts.

Rebel Wilson, 41, is a gorgeous sight to see in her latest social media pics! In the snapshots, the actress confidently posed while standing on sand and in front of palm trees and water as she flaunted a hot pink one-piece swimsuit that read “Let’s Get Physical” in white letters over the front. She also wore a black sheer overshirt and added mirrored sunglasses and black slip-on shoes to her look as she put her hands on her hips for some photos and through her long blonde ponytail for others.

The How to Be Single star also held a dark green purse and gave both fierce facial expressions and smiles to the camera. “Let’s get physical! 🖤 📸: @lauriebaileyphoto,” she captioned the post before it was met with a lot of supportive comments.

“You’re beautiful Rebel,” one comment read while another called her “amazing.” One follower wrote, “You are an absolute inspiration to all us females over the age of 40” and others complimented her awesome swimsuit.

Rebel’s new Instagram pics seemed to be taken on the same day she reunited with her Pitch Perfect co-stars, including Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Chrissie Fit, and Shelley Regner. She shared an eye-catching pic of the group, which can be seen above, posing on that same beach in the French Polynesia on Sept. 8 as she wore the same pink swimsuit. The other pretty ladies also wore various swimsuits and looked just as incredible.

“Bellas be ballin,’” Rebel captioned the post. “could not love these ladies more! 10 years since we met and instantly harmonized 🎶 Love you ladies! 😘 ps love that I’m the tall one amongst you shorties!” She also used the hashtags #Bellas4Life and #RebelIsland.

Rebel spent time in the beautiful location with her fellow actresses while celebrating her 41st birthday. Although her special day was actually in March, the COVID pandemic put a halt on her plans so she had a belated bash instead. A source told Page Six that she and her friends had a wonderful time while taking part in many thrilling activities. “The group spent their days on the eco-friendly resort island swimming, snorkeling, picnicking, and exploring remote islands — as well as having many themed parties such as a ‘shipwrecked mermaid’ dinner, an ’80s pool party, and movie night playing one of Rebel’s favorite films, 1971’s Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory,” the source said.