Va-va-voom! Rebel Wilson hit the beach for some fun in the sun on Labor Day Weekend.

Rebel Wilson, 41, spent her Labor Day Weekend at the beach! The Australian born actress stunned in a sexy black one piece swimsuit as she posed on a California beach in a photo shared to her Instagram account on Monday, Sept. 6. A beautiful sunset was captured behind Rebel as she faced away from the bright light, lounging on a gray colored towel.

The How To Be Single star added a stylish pair of wire frame sunglasses — a go to style for Jennifer Lopez — as well as a large straw hat to stay protected from UV rays. “Absolute heaven!” Rebel declared in her caption. “I’m one lucky girl,” she also added, including a sun way emoji.

The photo racked up a whopping 45,000 likes in just two hours, along with plenty of supportive comments. “You’re one hard working and amazingly talented girl who deserves all the happiness in the world!” one fan wrote. “So happy for you!” and “you look amazing,” other followers added.

Rebel has had an action-packed long weekend, kicking things off with a trip to her favorite spot — Disneyland — on Friday, Sept. 3. The comedian looked incredible in a fitted pair of black leggings and a neon Mickey Mouse t-shirt, matching her two friends. Although she kept her face partially hidden behind a face mask, Rebel could be seen beaming as she made her way through the Happiest Place on Earth. The actress is well-known to love visiting the iconic theme park, even celebrating her milestone 40th birthday with a private dining experience in the New Orleans Square part of the park.

Rebel has been looking better than ever since her 60 Lb. weight loss following 2020, which she dubbed her “Year of Health.” She previously discussed how people “treated” her differently since slimming down. ““I think what’s been really interesting to me is how other people treat you,” Rebel said on The Morning Crew With Hughesy, Ed and Erin earlier this year. “Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you. And now that I’m in a good shape, lie, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you. I was like, ‘Is this what other people experienced all the time?’” she added.