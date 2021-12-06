Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Rebel Wilson Rocks One-Piece Swimsuit & Is Hailed The Next Bond Girl – Hollywood Life - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Rebel Wilson Rocks One-Piece Swimsuit & Is Hailed The Next Bond Girl – Hollywood Life
Entertainment

Rebel Wilson Rocks One-Piece Swimsuit & Is Hailed The Next Bond Girl – Hollywood Life

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

After seeing photos of Rebel Wilson in a one-piece swimsuit on the beach, fans are calling for the actress to be the next Bond girl!

Rebel Wilson is definitely turning heads with her latest Instagram photo. After losing more than 75 pounds, the Australian actress posted a photo of herself, which you can see here, in an orange, one-piece swimsuit with a black zipper down the middle. She posed by the ocean while vacationing in Fiji and wearing the sexy ensemble. In the shot, she pulled her hair back into a ponytail and wore sunglasses amidst the warmer weather.

The comments section of the photo was filled with messages from fans who were gushing over how great Rebel looked. Many also pointed out that she looked like she belonged in the James Bond franchise, and she was hailed as “the next Bond girl” by a number of fans. “Actual Bond girl,” one person wrote, while another added, “Bond….Rebel Bond.”

rebel wilson
Rebel Wilson in a black dress on the red carpet. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Rebel’s impressive weight loss comes following a “year of health” in 2020. Last year, Rebel changed her lifestyle in order to improve her overall health, and wound up shedding the pounds. In addition to changing her diet, Rebel also started working out more. The decision to make this major lifestyle change was inspired by her desire to get pregnant, as being healthier was better for her fertility journey.

“I’m proud of myself for doing it and also maintaining it this year even though I’m back to work filming movies,” Rebel said in October. “I’m proud of myself for improving my life for the better.”

Meanwhile, after splitting from her boyfriend, Jacob Busch, at the beginning of 2021, Rebel is focusing on herself rather than her love life at the moment. “I was doing a thing called “hot girl summer”,” Rebel admitted. “I heard about it in rap songs and I was like, ‘That sounds like fun.’ But it wasn’t really for me. I’m a bit more of a conservative girl, normally.” Rebel confirmed that she’s still single right now, but is still hoping to “meet [her] match.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

2021 Celebrity Fails

Here Are 27 "Unproblematic" Celebrities Who Apparently Everyone...

Former Ohio Deputy Jason Meade Charged With Murder...

Shaun King’s Daughter Suffers Brain Injury After Being...

Taylor Swift Lost “Album Of The Year” Grammy...

Tom Holland And Zendaya Opened Up About Helping...

Chris Pratt Brings Son Jack For Lunch With...

See Her Gold Dress – Hollywood Life

The Furniture Shares ‘Kontrail’ Ahead Of Their New...

Scarlett Johansson Stuns In Gold Dress For Kennedy...

Leave a Comment