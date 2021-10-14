Rebel Wilson Rocks Black & Pink Blazer With Leather Leggings – Photo – Hollywood Life

Rebel Wilson strutted her stuff on Wednesday while out shopping in Beverly Hills, CA, showing off her svelte figure in an eye-catching outfit.

Rebel Wilson, 41, was a gorgeous sight in Beverly Hills, CA on Wednesday, October 13 as she was out shopping in a black and pink blazer and leather leggings. The Pitch Perfect star was noticeably slimmed down during her trip, caught leaving the Gucci store in the getup with a male friend in tow. The black blazer was made of velvet material with bright pink piping, fastened together at her waist with pink buttons. The actress’ black leather leggings were fitted around her legs and showed off some chic pink loafers which aptly matched the accents on her blazer. Rebel also accessorized her look with a pair of cat-eye-style sunglasses and a black leather tote.

Rebel is no stranger to sporting some eye-catching looks and she’s no stranger to pink! The Bridesmaids actress showed off her svelte figure in a recent post to her Instagram, sporting a hot pink one piece while on vacation with her fellow “Bellas,” aka her Pitch Perfect co-stars. For the photos, Rebel paired the swimsuit that read “Let’s Get Physical” across the front in white lettering with black shorts and a sheer black overshirt. “Bellas be ballin,’” Rebel captioned the post. “could not love these ladies more! 10 years since we met and instantly harmonized 🎶 Love you ladies! 😘 ps love that I’m the tall one amongst you shorties!”

Reuniting with Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Chrissie Fit, and Shelley Regner, Rebel posted the shot from the French Polynesia on Sept. 8, celebrating her 41st birthday with her crew. Although her special day is in March, the COVID pandemic delayed her plans, causing her to have a belated bash instead.

A source told Page Six that she and her friends had a great time at the idyllic beach location, taking part in numerous fun activities. “The group spent their days on the eco-friendly resort island swimming, snorkeling, picnicking, and exploring remote islands — as well as having many themed parties such as a ‘shipwrecked mermaid’ dinner, an ’80s pool party, and movie night playing one of Rebel’s favorite films, 1971’s Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory,” the source said.