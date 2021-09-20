Rebel Wilson Rocks Black One-Piece Swimsuit During Photo Shoot – Hollywood Life

Summer is just a state of mind, and from the photo that Rebel Wilson posted – with her enjoying paradise in a sultry black swimsuit – summer is going to last all year round for the ‘Pitch Perfect’ star!

Rebel Wilson didn’t write much in the caption of the photo she shared on Instagram on Sunday (Sept. 19). The Senior Year star just added a “black heart” emoji, likely because she was absolutely in love with the swimsuit she wore in the photo (taken by Laurie Bailey.) With her messy blond hair, large sunglasses, and low-cut one-piece, Rebel, 41, was a goddess of sea and sand. She could have done her own version of Ursula Andress’s iconic Honey Ryder scene from Dr. No. Instead, she posed for Laurie, who said she had to “head into the lagoon, fully-clothed, to get the shot.”

Judging by the reaction in the comments section, Laurie’s sacrifice was worth it. “Holy Moly,” wrote Brittany Hockley, and Chrissie Fit added, “Wowowowowowoow.” Alexis Knapp said that Rebel was a “Gorgeous Babe,” while Hugh Sheridan wrote a string of “fire” emojis before adding, “You little minx!” “You are so beautiful,” said one fan, while another one made the Dr. No connection. “BOND GIRL!” “FIERCEEEEEE is the word.” “So freaking cute!” “You look amazing. Well done.”

Rebel’s black swimsuit moment came roughly two weeks after she had an epic Pitch Perfect reunion on the beach. Rebel joined her fellow Bellas Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Chrissie Fit, and Shelley Regner at the start of September on a private island that once belonged to Marlon Brando. “Bellas be ballin,’” she captioned the post of all of them in different swimsuits. Rebel rocked a hot pink outfit with her hair pulled up in a messy pony. “Could not love these ladies more! 10 years since we met and instantly harmonized. Love you ladies!” she captioned the pic.

Fans got a bit of a “preview” of this black swimsuit photo on Sept. 11. Rebel posted a picture of her while in a tropical paradise. She wore a black mini-dress while standing in ankle-high water. “Goodbye #HotGirlSummer,” she captioned the shot, her wavy blonde hair flowing in the breeze. “Hello, AwesomeGirlAutumm.” Sure, it wasn’t a swimsuit in a lagoon, but Rebel was wearing a black outfit while in some tropical waters. Rebel shared a follow-up photo of her in a red wetsuit and how adventuring “on the remote islands of French Polynesia is ABSOLUTE PARADISE.” She also gave love to the Brando Resort for “conserving their ecosystem and the environmentally friendly ways they do things on the island.”