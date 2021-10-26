Rebel Wilson Reveals How Much Weight She’s Lost Since ‘Year Of Health’ – Hollywood Life

Rebel Wilson opened up about her health journey on the Australian TV show ‘Sunrise,’ revealing she’s lost over 70 lbs. since the start of her ‘Year of Health’ in 2020.

Rebel Wilson is “proud” of her fitness journey, revealing that she lost about 77 pounds since she began her self-proclaimed “Year of Health.” While promoting her debut children’s book Bella the Brave, the actress, 41, opened up about her health journey on the Australian breakfast show program Sunrise on October 25.

“I’m proud of myself for doing it and also maintaining it this year”@RebelWilson opens up about how her life has changed for the better since she dropped 35kgs. pic.twitter.com/7G5MtfhvT5 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) October 25, 2021

“I was going through a fertility journey and it was better if I was healthy,” Rebel said while dialed in from Los Angeles. “And I’ve wanted to be healthier anyway. I’ve struggled a lot with emotional eating and last year, through the huge transformation, lost about 35 kilos, I think.” (35 kilos translates to about 77 pounds.)

The star said she went into the doctors for her yearly check up last week, adding that her health has never been better. “I’m proud of myself for doing it and also maintaining it this year,” Rebel said, revealing that her improved health has also helped with the more brutal aspects of her career, including long filming days and jet lag. “It’s much easier,” she said.

During her virtual appearance, the Isn’t It Romantic star also chatted about Bella the Brave, her debut picture book that empowers children to find their voice. According to Rebel, she was painfully shy as a child. “I would never put my hand up to answer because I was too shy to talk,” she said of her time in school, explaining that like her book’s protagonist, her mother took her to choir practice at age 13 to break her out of her shell.

“My mum got sick of my shyness,” the actress explained. “It did happen. But it happened when I was a bit older. I was just so painfully shy. I have had to become all of that in order to become an actress. It took quite a few years in real life.” The star has since gone on to star in many films, including Cats, Pitch Perfect, Bridesmaid, Jojo Rabbit, and her upcoming film Senior Year.

As for her health journey, Rebel declared 2020 her “Year of Health” and shed over 60 pounds. The actress has been vocal about the fact that her journey was never about losing weight, but becoming healthier amid her fertility troubles. “You never want it to be about the number, because it really isn’t about that,” she told PEOPLE in November 2020. “It’s about: I was doing some unhealthy things to my body and I just wanted to change it and become a healthier person.”