Rebel Wilson Reunites With Brittany Snow & ‘Pitch Perfect’ Co-Stars – Hollywood Life

Rebel Wilson and Brittany Snow took to Instagram to share epic pics and video clips of them having dinner with their ‘Pitch Perfect’ co-stars, including Shelley Regner, Ester Dean, Anna Camp and Chrissie Fit.

The Barden Bellas are back and looking better than ever! Rebel Wilson, 41, and Brittany Snow, 35, reunited on Sunday and were joined by some of their other Pitch Perfect co-stars, including Shelley Regner, Ester Dean, Anna Camp and Chrissie Fit four years after filming the last movie together. The gorgeous ladies posed for pics at a long table as well as outside as they flashed smiles and showed of stylish outfits during the awesome hangout.

Rebel wore an all black look while Brittany went with all red and the rest of the girls wore a mixture of colors and patterns. In one pose, they gave off sexy and confident looks as well as laughs and looked like they were having the time of their lives together. “Bellas 4 life,” Rebel captioned one of the memorable pics.

Once the actresses shared the snapshots, it didn’t take long for their fans to repost and express excitement over the reunion. Since it was unexpected, it made it even more fun!

The latest reunion with the Pitch Perfect co-stars comes just a month after Rebel reunited with some of them, including Anna and Anna Kendrick, for a birthday celebration. She shared a pic to her Instagram that got her fans’ attention. In it, they were posing together for photos on a beach on Marlon Brando’s private island and showed off swimsuits.

“Bellas be ballin,’” Rebel captioned the post. “could not love these ladies more! 10 years since we met and instantly harmonized 🎶 Love you ladies! 😘 ps love that I’m the tall one amongst you shorties!” She also used the hashtags #Bellas4Life and #RebelIsland.

Rebel also released a statement to Page Six about the festivities and revealed she had been planning it for a while. “I feel so lucky to get to share such an incredible adventure with those I love dearly. ‘Rebel Island’ was something I dreamt up years ago, and The Brando made all my dreams come true with this trip,” she said.