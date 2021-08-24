Rebel Wilson On Body Issues, Weight Loss, And Being Proud

After proclaiming 2020 as her Year of Health, Rebel answered fan questions on Instagram Live, detailing the motivation behind her decision to lose weight.

“It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance if you were healthier.’ If I lost some excess weight, it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and have the eggs be a better quality,” she said. “So that’s what, at first, it wasn’t even really myself, it was more thinking of the future mini-me, really.”