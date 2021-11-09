Real yields tumble as traders eye inflation risk

Article content
U.S. Treasury real yields fell sharply on
Tuesday as traders hedging against the possibility of rising
prices scooped up inflation-linked securities, even as they also
bought conventional debt as a low-risk investment.
The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities
dipped as low as -1.21%, the lowest since early
August, and the yield on 30-year TIPS touched a
record low of -0.592%.
The growing demand for TIPS indicated concerns about
inflation taking hold among a broader swath of investors and the
Article content
public, analysts said.
“The headline inflation numbers we’re getting monthly, it’s
no longer a phenomenon for investment professionals, now it’s
hitting the mainstream,” said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed
income strategy for WisdomTree.
At the same time, the continued buying of conventional debt
showed investors trying to parse out the next moves of the U.S.
Federal Reserve, said Flanagan and others, and suggested at
least some investors have confidence the Fed can limit price
hikes.
The benchmark 10-year yield was down 6.3 basis
points at 1.4341% in afternoon trading. The yield on the 30-year
bond reached as low as 1.795%, the lowest since July, and was
last down 6.6 basis points at 1.8218%.
The Fed this month will begin to remove the first pillar of
Article content
extraordinary stimulus it introduced in March 2020 to shield the
economy from the COVID-19 pandemic, as it starts to taper its
massive bond purchases. There is growing debate
over how much longer high inflation can be tolerated.
Some of the decline in yields on Tuesday came in the morning
after the U.S. Labor Department said producer prices increased
solidly in October. Traditionally that might push up yields,
according to Stan Shipley, managing director for Evercore ISI,
but he said the continued buying showed investors remain
interested in safe U.S. securities.
“People are sitting here unwilling to take risks,” he said.
Demand for an auction of $39 billion in 10-year Treasury
notes was “on the weak side,” according to a note to investors
Article content
from DRW Holdings strategist Lou Brien.
An auction of $25 billion in 30-year bonds will
follow on Wednesday, which is also the scheduled release date
for consumer price index data that will be closely watched as a
gauge of inflation.
Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy for TD
Securities, said another factor influencing Tuesday’s trading
included a sense that non-U.S. central banks are feeling less
hawkish pressure, leading to buying overseas.
Germany’s 10-year inflation-linked bond, which reflects
so-called real yields, fell to a record low of -2.09%.
Misra also noted a recent report that U.S. President Joe
Biden met with Fed Governor Lael Brainard as a potential next
Fed Chair. She would be considered a dovish pick.
Article content
The bond buying pushed down a closely watched part of the
U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on
two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an
indicator of economic expectations. It was about two basis
points lower at 102 basis points, its lowest since Oct. 28.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which
typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was
down 3.8 basis points at 0.4108%.
November 9 Tuesday 2:58PM New York / 1958 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 0.000
Six-month bills 0.06 0.0609 -0.005
Two-year note 99-238/256 0.4108 -0.038
Three-year note 100-24/256 0.7183 -0.041
Five-year note 100-68/256 1.07 -0.050
Seven-year note 100-104/256 1.3138 -0.063
10-year note 98-84/256 1.4341 -0.063
20-year bond 98-84/256 1.8513 -0.057
30-year bond 104-20/256 1.8218 -0.066
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 20.50 1.25
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.50 -3.00
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 -0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.75 0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -20.75 0.25
spread
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston;
Editing by Mark Heinrich, Andrea Ricci and Dan Grebler)
