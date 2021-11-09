Home Business Real yields tumble as traders eye inflation risk

Real yields tumble as traders eye inflation risk

Matilda Colman
U.S. Treasury real yields fell sharply on

Tuesday as traders hedging against the possibility of rising

prices scooped up inflation-linked securities, even as they also

bought conventional debt as a low-risk investment.

The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities

dipped as low as -1.21%, the lowest since early

August, and the yield on 30-year TIPS touched a

record low of -0.592%.

The growing demand for TIPS indicated concerns about

inflation taking hold among a broader swath of investors and the

public, analysts said.

“The headline inflation numbers we’re getting monthly, it’s

no longer a phenomenon for investment professionals, now it’s

hitting the mainstream,” said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed

income strategy for WisdomTree.

At the same time, the continued buying of conventional debt

showed investors trying to parse out the next moves of the U.S.

Federal Reserve, said Flanagan and others, and suggested at

least some investors have confidence the Fed can limit price

hikes.

The benchmark 10-year yield was down 6.3 basis

points at 1.4341% in afternoon trading. The yield on the 30-year

bond reached as low as 1.795%, the lowest since July, and was

last down 6.6 basis points at 1.8218%.

The Fed this month will begin to remove the first pillar of

extraordinary stimulus it introduced in March 2020 to shield the

economy from the COVID-19 pandemic, as it starts to taper its

massive bond purchases. There is growing debate

over how much longer high inflation can be tolerated.

Some of the decline in yields on Tuesday came in the morning

after the U.S. Labor Department said producer prices increased

solidly in October. Traditionally that might push up yields,

according to Stan Shipley, managing director for Evercore ISI,

but he said the continued buying showed investors remain

interested in safe U.S. securities.

“People are sitting here unwilling to take risks,” he said.

Demand for an auction of $39 billion in 10-year Treasury

notes was “on the weak side,” according to a note to investors

from DRW Holdings strategist Lou Brien.

An auction of $25 billion in 30-year bonds will

follow on Wednesday, which is also the scheduled release date

for consumer price index data that will be closely watched as a

gauge of inflation.

Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy for TD

Securities, said another factor influencing Tuesday’s trading

included a sense that non-U.S. central banks are feeling less

hawkish pressure, leading to buying overseas.

Germany’s 10-year inflation-linked bond, which reflects

so-called real yields, fell to a record low of -2.09%.

Misra also noted a recent report that U.S. President Joe

Biden met with Fed Governor Lael Brainard as a potential next

Fed Chair. She would be considered a dovish pick.

The bond buying pushed down a closely watched part of the

U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on

two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an

indicator of economic expectations. It was about two basis

points lower at 102 basis points, its lowest since Oct. 28.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which

typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was

down 3.8 basis points at 0.4108%.

November 9 Tuesday 2:58PM New York / 1958 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 0.000

Six-month bills 0.06 0.0609 -0.005

Two-year note 99-238/256 0.4108 -0.038

Three-year note 100-24/256 0.7183 -0.041

Five-year note 100-68/256 1.07 -0.050

Seven-year note 100-104/256 1.3138 -0.063

10-year note 98-84/256 1.4341 -0.063

20-year bond 98-84/256 1.8513 -0.057

30-year bond 104-20/256 1.8218 -0.066

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 20.50 1.25

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.50 -3.00

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 -0.25

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.75 0.25

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -20.75 0.25

spread

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston;

Editing by Mark Heinrich, Andrea Ricci and Dan Grebler)

Comments

