Real estate investment firm taps Bison Trails to explore use cases of Provenance blockchain By Cointelegraph

Real estate investment firm taps Bison Trails to explore use cases of Provenance blockchain

By
Matilda Colman
Alternative investment firm Colchis Capital has partnered with infrastructure provider Bison Trails to explore the potential utility of Provenance blockchain in enhancing real estate management services, demonstrating yet another promising use case for distributed ledger technology.

Through the partnership, Bison Trails will provide the San Francisco-based Colchis Capital with node infrastructure that can be used to enhance its business operations, the companies announced on Tuesday. As a key infrastructure provider to Provenance blockchain, Bison Trails will also aid Colchis Capital in utilizing the technology to bring more efficiency and transparency to real estate investment management.